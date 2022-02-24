Shaheer Sheikh Opens Up About His Role In Woh Toh Hai Albelaa; Talks About Theme song Shot in Different Style

Shaheer Sheikh, who was seen in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is yet again working with the producer in Star Bharat's show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. The actor will be seen playing the role of Krishna in his new show.

Recently, the actor opened up about his role, working with Rajan Shahi again and also spoke about shooting for theme song in Bollywood and Tollywood style.

Talking about his role, Shaheer was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am very happy to work with Rajan sir once again. Krishna's character is often compared to all the characters I have played so far. The character is very cool, allowing me to explore Shaheer Sheikh in reel life too and add my own interpretations to the character. Rajan sir always does something different which you will see for yourself in my character."

Shaheee is currently in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City along with his co-stars Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya, shooting for the theme song, which is choreographed by Himanshu Gadani and fight master Riyaz Sultan.

Regarding the theme song, the actor said, "Shooting the theme song of the show on a very big scale in Ramoji Film City, where I will be seen dancing and performing stunts with the help of a stick in an innovative way adds to the excitement. I have worked hard for this; I hope both my performance and my character will be liked by the audience."

On the other hand, producer Rajan Shahi said that both show and Shaheer are very close to his heart and viewers will for the first time get to watch the actor in different avatar. He also spoke about the theme song and said that it will be shot in the style of a Tollywood song, which will be shot for about three days and added that it is expected to be greatly enjoyed.

Shaheer Sheikh's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa & Cezanne Khan's Appnapan Promos OUT

TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai At Top 2; Tejasswi's Naagin 6 Makes Smashing Entry

Well, the promos of the show itself are creating curiosity. We are sure that this time again, we will get to watch Shaheer in different avatar!

Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

(With IANS Inputs)