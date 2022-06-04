Shaheer Sheikh Purchases New Property In Mumbai; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Actor Shows It To His Daughter Anaya

Shaheer Sheikh has been riding high on success ever since he entered the TV industry. After featuring in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, the actor grabbed everyone's attention with his amazing acting talent and charming looks. He is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Shaheer has an immense fan following amongst the girls, however, the handsome hunk broke people's hearts by getting married to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in 2020.

The duo has a daughter Anaya, who was born in September 2021. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor often share cute pictures with their newborn daughter, however, they have not revealed her face yet. Amidst all, Shaheer Sheikh recently purchased a new property in Mumbai. He is building his own house.

The actor recently shared a picture of himself with his daughter on his Instagram stories. In the picture, he can be seen standing near the construction site of his new house which is currently in progress. Shaheer Sheikh took his daughter with him to show her the new house. He captioned the picture as, "It's sweeter when u have worked hard for it."

Well, the moment is quite beautiful and his fans can't stop gushing over his achievement. Looks like Anaya brought a lot of prosperity into Shaheer and Ruchikaa's life. Talking about the actor's career, He has acted in several shows such Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 1, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 2, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat and many others.

He has also been a part of several music videos. He is all set to collaborate with Nikki Tamboli for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'.