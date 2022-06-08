Shaheer Sheikh Reveals Face Of His Daughter Anaya On Social Media; Watch Video

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the finest actors in the Indian television industry. The actor has an immense fan following amongst the girls, however, he surprised everyone by announcing his marriage to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in 2020. The couple welcomed their first daughter Anaya in September 2021. Ever since his daughter was born, the actor has been sharing cute pictures with his baby girl on Instagram without revealing her face.

Hence, Shaheer Sheikh fans were curious to see his baby girl's face. And now, after a long wait, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor has finally revealed Anaya's face for the first time on social media. He shared an adorable video with his daughter on Instagram and captioned it as, "I like me better when I'm with you."

In the video, one can see Shaheer Sheikh playing with his daughter. He is seen making her wear her shoes and holding her upside down. They are indeed looking cute together, and fans can't take their eyes off Anaya. The video is going viral on social media, and his friends from the industry such as Suruchi Adarkar, Arjit Taneja, Aly Goni and others showered love on the little angel in the comments section.

Shaheer Sheikh is not leaving any stone unturned to give his daughter a better life. A few days ago, he shared a photo on Instagram, in which his dream home is being built in Mumbai. The actor will soon be shifting to his new house once it gets completed.

Talking about the actor, Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa opposite Hiba Nawab. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show is aired on Star Bharat. The actor has earlier featured in shows such as Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat and so on. He was recently seen in a music video 'Ek Haseena Ne' opposite Nikki Tamboli. He will next be seen in yet another music video 'Suna Hai Baarish Aane Wali Hai' opposite Jasmin Bhasin.