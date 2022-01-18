Shaheer Sheikh's Father In Critical Condition After Contracting COVID-19, Actor Asks Fans To Pray For Him

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media handle on Tuesday to inform everyone that his father has contracted the COVID-19 virus and was in critical condition. He shared a photo of his father and asked his fans to keep him in their prayers. Shaheer wrote, "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers."

As soon as the actor shared the news of his father’s health, fans left encouraging messages for him in the comments section. One user wrote, "Take care Shaheer Everything will be fine The almighty is with your family Praying for uncle's speedy recovery He will be fine soon." Another fan tweeted, "He will recover soon don't worry Shaheer, Ur Dad is a superman he will be alright I will pray for him along with my family #Shaheer Sheikh.”

My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/z83Y6tigMs — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 18, 2022

It must be noted that Shaheer often shares his father and mother's photos on his Instagram account. He had previously shared his dad's picture to wish him on his birthday and had written, "Thank you for leading by example. Thank you for instilling in us the right moral code and values. #happy birthday papa." Take a look!

On the professional front, Shaheer will next be seen in the second season of Pavitra Rishta 2 alongside Ankita Lokhande. The makers dropped the new trailer of the show today and it has won the hearts of the people.