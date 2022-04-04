Shaheer Sheikh Shares Lovely Picture Of His Daughter Playing With Mother Ruchikaa; Says ‘Light Of My Life’

Shaheer Sheikh, who is currently seen in the Star Bharat show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, has recently shared a lovely picture of his daughter Anaya playing with mother Ruchikaa Kapoor on Instagram. Let us tell you, the actor didn't reveal his baby girl's face and put a flower emoticon.

While sharing an adorable moment of a mother-daughter duo, Shaheer Sheikh captioned the post as, "light of my life.. #thegirlwiththecurls #Anaya."

Well, the picture is too cute to be missed and fans can't stop themselves from showering love on the beautiful moment between Ruchikaa and Anaya. Interestingly, celebs like Vishal Singh, Drashti Dhami and others have reacted to the post by using heart emojis. On the other hand, many fans expressed their wish to see Anaya's face.

For the unversed, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor had a court marriage on November 27, 2020. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on September 9, 2021. He is currently seen in the Rajan Shahi show, which also stars Anuj Sachdeva, Kinshuk Vaidya, Hiba Nawab, Suruchi Adarkar and many others.

Talking about Shaheer Sheikh's career, the handsome hunk started his career with the show Kya Mast Hai Life. After featuring in many shows, he shot to fame with the role of Dev Dixit in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Shaheer has also acted in shows such as Mahabharat, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 2 and 3, Jhansi Ki Rani and many others.