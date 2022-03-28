Shaheer Sheikh Talks About How He Deals With Failures Of His Projects; Reveals 5 Of His Favourite Roles

Shaheer Sheikh, who picks up projects consciously, is currently seen winning hearts in Woh To Hai Albelaa. The actor calls the show a very different project on television. However, not many out-of-the-box concepts survive on small screen. He feels that the makers are at least trying to offer fresh stories to the audience, which is a big move.

Recently, while talking to Indian Express, Shaheer shared how he deals with failures of his projects and revealed five of his favourite characters.

Talking about the projects he takes up, Shaheer said that he consciously pick up projects where he get to do something different. He added that in his last couple of shows, his characters were very relatable and they even inspired me in his personal life.

On how he deals with failure of his projects, the actor told the leading daily, "Of course, it does affect one when a show doesn't work. But we also know that at the end of the day, it's the number that matters. You feel sad, disheartened but then move on. That's the best part of our profession where we get to jump from one life, one character to another. Every new part is a new journey for me, because as an actor I believe in living those characters than just act."

When asked him to pick his five favourite roles from his career, he said that the first one would be Arjun from Mahabharat. He added that playing the character completely changed him; it made him a better person and made him more disciplined. He added that he also started looking at life from a different perspective after being a part of Mahabharat.

The second one, he said is Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali. Shaheer said that he worked very hard on it. He added that when he sees himself on screen, he feels that it is not him, as the voice and body language is different from Shaheer. He added that it took a lot of effort to play the part as the style was different.

The third favourite of Shaheer is Abir from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He said that the role change a lot in him. The next one is Dev from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Although Dev is slightly grey, one cannot help but love him. In the show, he (Dev) might not be a good partner, but was definitely the best son.

Birthday Boy Shaheer Sheikh Is The Most Imperfectly Perfect Albelaa In Rajan Shahi's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

Latest TRP Ratings: Top 3 Shows Retain Their Places; Dance India Dance Lil Masters Enters Top 10

He concluded by saying, "Lastly, I must name Cinta di Langit Taj Mahal, and Rehan in this list. It was an Indonesian show that I did for two years. Playing an Indonesian guy, exploring a different industry altogether was such an amazing experience. The character even taught me so much, and I was humbled by the response from the audience. Every moment spent on the show is there in my memories and I will always cherish them."