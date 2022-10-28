Shailesh Lodha Opens Up On Quitting Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah: People Aren’t Unfaithful By Choice

Shailesh Lodha is a renowned name in the television industry. He became a household name with his stint in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah wherein he was seen playing the titular role. Needless to say, he garnered immense appreciation for his performance along with a massive fan following. However, his decision to quit Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah came as a shock to everyone. The actor had parted ways with the popular show after being associated with it for 14 years. Shailesh's exit had left everyone brimming with opinions and fans have been eager to know the reason behind him quitting Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

During his recent interaction with Siddharth Kanan, Shailesh was quizzed about his exit from TMKOC. To this, the actor made a cryptic statement. He said, "Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota. (There must have been reasons behind it, people are not unfaithful by choice). Indians are quite emotional. I call myself a sentimental fool. It's natural to get attached when you do something for 14 years. I am an impatient man. But the show taught me patience. It's not like I won't reveal why I left the show. I will say but only at the right time". Shailesh was later replaced by Sachin Shroff on the show. In fact post, Shailesh's exit, TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi stated, "We have had a long and wonderful association with Shailesh Lodha which will always be cherished. I wish him the best for all his future endeavours".

During his interaction with Siddharth, Shailesh was also asked about his plans to participate in Bigg Boss. To this, the actor stated that he doesn't feel strong enough to be a part of the popular reality show. "I don't think I am strong enough to be a part of a show like Bigg Boss. It requires a special commitment which I cannot give," Sailesh added.

To note, Shailesh Lodha is not the only actor who had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from him, Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta etc had also exited the show over the years.