Shailesh Lodha Quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Actor Is No Longer Shooting For The Show - Reports

Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian Television. The popular show enjoys a massive fan following and has managed to enthral the viewers for more than a decade with its humour and characters. However, the series has been facing quite a few hiccups in recent months.

Now, the latest we hear is that Shailesh Lodha who plays Taarak Mehta on the show has decided to call it quits. After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh, this happens to be the fourth major exit from the show. According to an ETimes TV report, Lodha, who plays the role of Jethalal's (Dilip Joshi) best friend has made up his mind about quitting the sitcom.

Sources close to the development have informed the portal that Shailesh has not been shooting for the show for a month and has no plans to return as he is not very happy with his contract. The report further states that the actor feels that his dates are not properly used in the show. The other major reason for his decision is that he is not able to explore other opportunities due to the exclusivity factor with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The report adds that the talented actor has turned down multiple offers in recent times and now he doesn't want to waste other opportunities that keep coming his way due to TMKOC. Meanwhile, it is being reported that the production house is trying its best to convince Shailesh his change his decision. However, it doesn’t look like the seasoned actor and poet will change his mind.

It must be noted that both Shailesh and the production house haven’t confirmed the news or released any statement on the matter yet.