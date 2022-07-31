Shalini Kapoor Opens Up About Quitting Sirf Tum, Says Her Character Had No Important Scenes To Do Anymore

Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh starrer Sirf Tum was launched with much fanfare last year on Colors TV. However, according to an ETimes report, the popular drama will be wrapping up in a few weeks on TV. The show will then move to the channel's OTT platform. In the meantime, Shalini Kapoor, who plays the role of Mamta Oberoi, has decided to quit the show.

The actress opened up about her decision in an interview with the portal and said, "I have quit the show out of choice, my character and track had not come to an end. The reason behind that is that my role has majority scenes with my son Ranveer (played by Vivian Dsena). Since some time, Vivian isn't there on the show and because of that that my role too doesn't have any important scenes to do.”

She went on to add, “People used to like watching the mother-son duo on the show. I used to get a good response on social media. But now since there is not much happening there, I felt it is the right time to make an exit from the show. I am quitting on good terms."

Shalini further said that she has sent her exit note to the makers and even they couldn't say much about it. She then pointed out that there's not much that they can do about it. The actress, who is leaving on good terms, said that the showrunners have been a treat to work with, but for the sake of her character she has to make an exit. Kapoor concluded by stating that she will cooperate with them for any wrap-up scenes.