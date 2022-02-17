Shama Sikander & James Milliron To Get Married In March In Goa; Actress Reveals Details Of Their White Wedding

Shama Sikander and James Milliron, who got engaged in January 2015, have been waiting to get married since two years. However, the pandemic ruined their plan and they had to postpone their wedding. Finally, the couple has decided to get married in March and it is destination wedding for them. As per Times Of India report, Shama and James will tie the knot on March 14 in Goa. It will be a white wedding and the pre-wedding rituals will take place from the day prior.

About her wedding, Shama was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "James and I have waited for two years for this day. We will have a white wedding and it will be a two-day affair. We are keeping it more international because many of our relatives are settled abroad. It will be 'India meets America'. I love seeing people at white weddings, but I had never thought of how I wanted mine to be. I love the simplicity, class and elegance associated with the white wedding."

Talking about infusing some Indian rituals, she said that she doesn't believe much in rituals, and the only one that she believes in is coming together and celebrating love. The actress added that it will be more of a spiritual wedding than a ritualistic one.

Shama revealed that they wanted to get married in Turkey and had even booked a venue before the pandemic.

She said, "I am a spontaneous person and organised at the same time. However, I don't believe in planning way ahead. I believe in living in the moment. We had been waiting for two years for this day and had even booked a venue in Turkey before the pandemic. Even now, there are travel restrictions and I don't want my guests to go through any stress. So, we decided to change it and that's how we zeroed in on Goa. Since the climate will change in a couple of months, we decided to get married in March."

The actress revealed that it will be an intimate wedding and she has invited around 60 people. Shama said that she wanted to keep her wedding intimate from the word go, as she believes that wedding can be grand even with just close friends attending it and it all depends on how you design it, make it come to life and the memories you create.

The couple is busy with wedding preps, but they are unsure whether James' parents will be able to make it as they don't have their passports. She said that unfortunately, a lot of James' relatives can't travel to India on such short notice.

Shama concluded by saying that they will host a function in America at a later date for their loved ones, who can't travel to India for their special day.