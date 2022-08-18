Shama Sikander On Her Marital Life With Hubby James Milliron: We Are Like Boyfriend-Girlfriend

Shama Sikander recently turned 41 on August 4. The actress celebrated her birthday in Greece with her husband James Milliron. She recently had a candid conversation with ETimes TV during a live chat session, where she opened up about her marital life with her husband James.

For the unversed, Shama Sikander and James Milliron tied the knot in March 2022. When asked about her marital life, Shama said that they are like boyfriend-girlfriend. She said, "The life challenges have been the same as before. Just a little bit more thought of responsibilities has arrived. We still love each other; we are like boyfriend-girlfriend. We go on dates. Our love has grown in so many years. I didn't think it was possible before. The meaning of love and passion changes with time. You understand each other, and appreciate each other much better than ever. In today's times, if someone sticks to you through thick and thin then nothing like it. That person shouldn't be allowed out of your life."

Interestingly, she also opened up about her birthday celebration in Greece. She said that she wanted to be close to nature. She revealed that Mykonos is her favourite place and she enjoyed every moment there. While speaking about the gift given by James Milliron, the actress said, "James gifts me so many things. He gifted himself, which is the biggest gift for me. There are a few material things, which he keeps gifting me. The biggest gift he has given me is the way he loves me, the way he is entirely there for me. He loves me the way I like to be loved. He does all the silly things I ask him to do. He likes to make me feel pampered." (sic)

Talking about Shama Sikander, the actress has worked in shows such as Yeh Meri Life Hai, CID, Kaajjal, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Seven, Baalveer and so on.