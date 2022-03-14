Shama Sikander Ties The Knot With James Milliron, The Actress’ First Wedding Post Is All About Love

Ye Hai Meri Life fame Shama Sikander tied the knot with James Milliron today (14th March) in Goa. The destination wedding was an intimate affair with only the couple’s closest friends and family in attendance. Shama took to her Instagram account to share the first pictures from her nuptials.

The couple, who got engaged in 2015, looked beautiful in white wedding outfits for the Christian ceremony. In one photo, Shama and James held each other close and looked straight into the camera while in the second one, James held Shama in his arms while she blushed in his embrace.

The actress shared the pics and wrote, “WHOLE.. @jamesmilliron" along with a heart emoji in her caption. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Shama recently also posted some fun pictures from her sangeet function and wrote, “A night that shall always be remembered…. So much love so much gratitude”. Take a look!

In a recent interview with Indian Express, the actress had opened up about her wedding plans and said, “Honestly, it was a very quick impromptu decision for us. If the pandemic didn’t happen we would have been married by now. We decided to just take the plunge now.”

It must be noted that Shama’s husband James is an American Businessman and the actress had revealed that most of their guests will be flying from abroad. She had recently even shared pictures from her pre-wedding shoot.

Last week, Shama’s closest friends threw a bachelorette party for her in Mumbai. The actress treated fans to glimpses of her bridal party by dropping a series of pictures where we saw her having fun with her bridesmaids. She shared the pics with the following caption: “Finally getting the Bridal vibes…. What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day."