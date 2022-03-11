Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Relationship Ends? Insider Reveals The Reason Behind Their Split: Report

Bigg Boss OTT's lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's relationship has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Yesterday, the Pinkvilla report claimed that they have parted ways. However, Shamita immediately took to Instagram and rubbish the report. Surprisingly, many netizens didn't believe in her statement and said that she is lying.

Amidst all, an insider aka source opened up about the reason behind their issues and stated that all is not well between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The source informed ETimes TV, "Pyar hua tha lekin adchane aa rahi hai aur kaafi jhagde huye hain kuch dino se. (They loved each other, but they are now facing trouble and because of that, the duo has been fighting with each other since a few days.)

The source also claimed that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat didn't attend Rajiv Adatia's farewell party last night at Estella, Mumbai. Rajiv knew that Shamita wasn't attending the bash. On the other hand, he also knew that Raqesh too was not coming as he is currently in Pune with his parents.

Let us tell you, Raqesh Bapat's hometown is in Pune and his parents stay there. According to the report, Raqesh shifted his base to Pune, however, Shamita Shetty wants her boyfriend to shift to Mumbai. The source further revealed that Raqesh doesn't want to leave his family and shift back to Mumbai. Hence, Shamita also feels that this is not the right way to have a relationship.

The source concluded his statement by stating, "The quarrels were accompanied by huge bouts of obstinacy from both sides and Shamita and Raqesh decided that this was not working out. So, currently, and we repeat currently, they are not in touch." Let us tell you, Raqesh and Shamita have not yet opened up about their internal issues. Hence, we will have to wait for their official comment!