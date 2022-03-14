Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Truly Love Each Other, Informs Insider

A few days ago, reports were stating that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are not getting along with each other, and they are on the verge to get separated. Since then, ShaRa fans were curious to know about their dynamics. Amidst all, Shamita and Raqesh put a full stop to all the reports by recently making an appearance together at an award function in Mumbai.

After seeing them together, fans have started celebrating their togetherness on social media. Recently, a source close to the couple opened up about their bond with Bollywood Life. The source said that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat do have some differences like every couple, however, that doesn't mean that it is the end of their relationship.

"They both truly love each other and do not want to lose this special relationship and hence they're working out on their differences. Shamita has worked immensely hard to get this recognition and now is looking forward to working in films and web series, as now is the best time for any actors and the same goes with Raqesh. He too wants to explore opportunities for himself. Amid this, they are not able to decide on how to work on their relationship as Raqesh is based in Pune and it becomes difficult for him to travel almost every time," the source informed.

Reports were also stating that Raqesh Bapat wanted his ladylove Shamita Shetty to shift to his hometown Pune. However, the actress is not ready to do it. While reacting to the same, the source informed the portal that Raqesh has not forced his decision on the actress ever. "She is an independent individual and knows what is right and wrong for her. Yes, they fight and have differences but that's very personal. The couple is unhappy with these baseless reports around them and so they both have decided to not speak about it at all. Raqesh and Shamita are right now very much together and they want to be in LOVE with each other forever," the source added.

Talking about Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's relationship, they met each other in the Bigg Boss OTT house. They entered the show as partners and came close to each other. Raqesh and Shamita confessed their love for each other and remained together forever.