Shamita Shetty’s Cryptic Post Amidst Break-Up Rumour With Raqesh Bapat Will Leave You Perplexed; See Pic

Since a few days, rumours have been doing the rounds on the internet that Bigg Boss OTT couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat ended their relationship. Notably, neither Shamita nor Raqesh gave any statement about their alleged break-up. Amidst all, Shamita Shetty recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories.

The actress posted a quote on loyalty. It read, "Loyalty isn't grey. It's black and white. You are either loyal completely or not loyal at all. And people have to understand this. You can't be loyal only when it serves you."

Well, her Instagram story indeed left everyone perplexed. Looks like her partner Raqesh Bapat was not loyal to her in their relationship. However, the reason behind their alleged break-up is still unknown. After her post, ShaRa fans are also eager to know Raqesh's reaction to the same.

Let us tell you, Raqesh Bapat has shifted back to Mumbai from his hometown Pune. If reports are to be believed, the actor moved to the city of dreams for his ladylove Shamita. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

He recently completed 21 years in the entertainment industry. For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat's debut film Tum Bin clocked 21 years on July 13, 2022. Coming back to Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's relationship, the duo met in the Bigg Boss OTT house, and came close to each other.

After confessing their love for each other, Shamita Shetty entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant. Interestingly, Raqesh too gave her a sweet surprise by entering the house as one of the contestants. Sadly, he quit the show midway due to his health issues.

Outside the house, the actor always took a stand for his ladylove on social media during her Bigg Boss 15 journey. Hence, when their breakup rumours came out, ShaRa fans were left heartbroken.