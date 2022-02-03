Shamita Shetty On Her Relationship With Raqesh Bapat: I Want To Know Him In The Outer World

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat came close to each other in the Bigg Boss OTT house, and since then, the duo has been dating each other. After the actress' entry into the Bigg Boss 15 house, Raqesh had also entered the house as a wild card contestant. Unfortunately, due to illness, he had to quit the show. Let us tell you, Shamita and Raqesh stayed away from each other for more than 4 months. Hence, the actress was quite unsure about her bond with Raqesh.

But now, after Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty learned that Raqesh Bapat waited for her outside the house, and she is excited to take their relationship to the next level. Amidst all, in an interview with Times of India, Shamita opened up about her relationship with the Tum Bin actor and marriage plans. While talking about her relationship with Bapat, Shamita stated that she would like to know him in the outer world.

The actress said, "I was away from Raqesh for such a long time in that house that I would sometimes think that is he still my boyfriend? I would think 3/4 months is such a long time and a lot of things change. That's the reason I would often ask everyone is Raqesh still my boyfriend or has he moved on because I really had no idea. And if he had moved on also I wouldn't have blamed him because main itne time ke liye usse alag thi (I was away from him for such a long time) and that too without any communication. He had no access to me except the television screen. But the bond was strong enough to have both of us feel the same way. When I came out of the house, he waited for me and we would like to get to know each other well. I met him on a game show and that world is totally different. I want to know him in the outer world and hopefully, there's a positive future for both of us together."

While speaking about her marriage plans, Shamita Shetty said that she likes to live life on her own terms and would like to settle down soon. The actress also expressed her desire to have babies. She said, "I was sending positive energies to the universe while I was inside the BB 15 house because I believe in manifesting things. It is an affirmation that I am getting married this year so the universe has to make sure that I get married this year. During COVID I really realised that I was alone and the loneliness got to me. I've been single for a very long time and I live my life my way or by my own terms. I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I've one right now. Let's see where that goes but yes, I would like to settle down, work and also have my babies. There's a lot that I want to do."

Talking about Shamita, the actress won many hearts with her performance in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She was one of the top 6 finalists of the show and got evicted in the 4th position.