Shamita Shetty On Her Visit To BF Raqesh Bapat’s Hometown Pune: Now I Have A Really Lovely Reason To Come Here

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been setting major couple goals for ShaRa fans with their appearances. A few days ago, reports stated that the duo is on the verge of parting ways. However, Shamita recently shut down all the claims by visiting Raqesh Bapat's hometown Pune. Interestingly, the diva has spent quality time with Raqesh, his elder sister Sheetal and niece Isha.

The actress also shared a few pictures on her social media handle. Now, since she is back in Mumbai, Shamita Shetty opened up about her visit to Pune. In conversation with ETimes TV, the Bigg Boss 15 finalist said, "Until now I used to visit Pune only for my professional commitments, but now I have a really lovely reason to come here."

Shamita Shetty further stated that she will now try to visit Pune frequently and would love to go around the city and do more interesting things. Let us tell you, Pune is a cultural hub of Maharashtra, and the vibe of the city is quite amazing.

Talking about her professional life, Shamita Shetty is currently going through a lot of scripts, as she wants to do something interesting. While sharing her thoughts about the same, the actress said, "One thing I know for sure is that I don't want to restrict myself to any one medium, be it OTT, Bollywood or TV. Whatever fascinates and interests me I will do that. I don't mind doing a comedy, thriller or an action project."

Let us tell you, Shamita has featured in movies such as Mohabbatein, Zeher, Bewafaa, Fareb, Cash and many others. She has also been a part of reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. She was last featured in the web series Black Widows.