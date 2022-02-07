Shamita Shetty On Personal Attacks Made On Her: I Managed To Stick To My Values And My Principles

Shamita Shetty's Bigg Boss 15 journey was nothing but a roller-coaster ride, as she faced a lot of trouble during her stay. The actress was slammed by many co-contestants for allegedly being favoured by the channel because she was Shilpa Shetty's sister. Well, Shamita's fans stood by her side on social media, but she was also heavily trolled by many netizens on the same.

Now, after Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty finally opened up about personal attacks that were made on her. The Zeher actress revealed that she broke down in the house many times and faced a lot of difficulties digesting and absorbing things that were said to her. On the other hand, Shamita maintained her calm several times during arguments and continued her journey with much dignity and class.

While speaking about dealing with personal attacks made on her, Shamita Shetty told ETimes TV, "It is a horrible feeling for anyone to have. But luckily, I managed to put myself together and come back stronger each time. I continued my journey and I am glad that I reached the end. There were a lot of people who came in with a preconceived notion or idea of me and they changed their thoughts about me when they got to know me. I am so happy that happened."

Shamita also feels proud of herself for sticking to her values and principles. She has gone through a lot of emotional pain. The actress said, "I am glad I decided to continue with the journey and reached the end. I am proud of myself that I managed to stick to my values and my principles."



Shamita Shetty also thanked her fans for giving her a chance to be her true self. She said that it has been a struggle for her to survive in the house and her sister Shilpa Shetty knows about it. She feels glad that she didn't let the game or house change her real personality till the end.

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty got evicted at the fourth position at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15.