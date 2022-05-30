Shamita Shetty Reveals If Rumours Affect Her & Raqesh's Relationship, Talks About Her Professional Life

Shamita Shetty has been in the news post Bigg Boss due to her relationship with Raqesh Bapat. There have been rumours about their break-up to that of marriage. Recently, she revealed if so much attention or such rumours affects her relationship with the actor. She also spoke about her professional life and revealed that she is all set to sign two web series.

Talking about the attention and if the rumours affect them, she was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "Unfortunately, my entire relationship has been out there because we were on a public platform for quite some time. We did create a certain amount of fan following, and our fans love to see us together. But yes, it's [the attention] tough. It puts a lot of pressure on two people in a relationship, because you feel like you are constantly explaining yourself."

She said that unfortunately, there is a lot of judgment and trolling that the families have to go through. She wishes people would respect the fact that everyone has a heart and hopes that they don't hit below the belt.

The actress said that she and Raqesh have consciously made an effort to not let these things affect them too much. She added that a relationship is about two people only and it can't be about the rest of the world and what they think about them. She said that luckily, they both are very secure people, so it doesn't affect them.

About her professional life post Bigg Boss, she said, "Things have been good. And I am happy that there is stuff to choose from and good offers that are coming my way, which makes me happy. That, for me, is a change after Bigg Boss. I am in the process of signing two good web series as well."

Shamita has been in hitting the headlines with her stints in her reality shows and now she doesn't want to more. Shamita thinks that she has been a part of all the big reality shows and has spent half a year in the Bigg Boss house, so she has some other stuff happening now and she just want to focus on that.