Shamita Shetty Reveals She Is Seeking Therapy After Bigg Boss 15, Says It Has Been Emotionally Taxing

Shamita Shetty, who has been courting headlines after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, has now talked about the psychological fallout of being a part of the controversial reality show. The actress has revealed that she is seeking therapy as her anxiety level increased inside the infamous glasshouse. She shared that she is still dealing with it as the show has been mentally 'taxing’ on her.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shamita said, “I wouldn’t say I am 100% back to my life out here. You know what I mean? Thoda time lag raha hai (It’s taking some time). And I didn’t realise this. Jab bohot saare log mere aas paas hua karte the (When I was around a lot of people), I would feel very strange and unfortunately for me, my birthday was in a few days, so I had to see a lot of people but I wanted to run away.”

She went on add, “Mera anxiety level ghar ke andar bohot hi badh gaya tha (My anxiety level increased a lot inside the Bigg Boss house) and I already had anxiety issues, so it’s definitely something I am dealing with. I have a therapist, who is very good. Mujhe at least pata hai ki yeh jo phases aate hai, temporary phases hai (At least I know that these phases are temporary).”

On being quizzed about her relationship with Raqesh Bapat, the actress clarified that there are no immediate plans of getting married. She also denied it when asked if the actor popped the question and said that she 'barely spent any time’ with Raqesh in the outside world. Shamita added that they need to spend more time and are still 'getting to know each other’.

For the unversed, Shamita fell in love with Raqesh on Bigg Boss OTT last year and shortly after that, she was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 15. Previously, the actress was also a part of the third season of Bigg Boss but quit the show midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding to Raj Kundra back in 2009. She qualified as a finalist on both Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.