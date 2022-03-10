Shamita Shetty Rubbishes Report Of Her Break-Up With Raqesh Bapat; Says ‘There Is No Truth In This’

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met in the Bigg Boss OTT house and instantly got close to each other. The duo also confessed their love for each other on the show, and since then, they have been giving major relationship goals to their fans. Shamita and Raqesh are often spotted together in the city. However, a latest report published in Pinkvilla must have left 'ShaRa' fans heartbroken.

A source close to the couple informed the entertainment portal that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have called it quits. The source said, "Things didn't work between them. They were clashing on too many things and hence, they decided to separate." Well, the news left everyone in shock.

Amidst all, Shamita Shetty got to know about the report and rubbished all them by sharing a statement on social media. Shamita took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot on the same. Her note read, "We request you'll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

Shamita Shetty's statement must have relieved her fans. After all, Shamita's co-contestant from Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal recently broke up with her longtime beau Varun Sood. Hence, fans were also worried about ShaRa's bond.

Talking about their relationship, Raqesh Bapat confessed his feelings for Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Shamita is very possessive about her boyfriend. Many people slammed her for dominating Raqesh. After the show ended, they are not leaving any chance to spend time with each other in the outside world. They have already said that they are not planning to get married anytime soon.