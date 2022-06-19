Shamita Shetty’s Heartfelt Emotional Father’s Day Wish, Writes ‘Until We Meet Again’ Along With A Sweet Pic
Published: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 16:31 [IST]
Shamita
Shetty
who
is
away
with
her
family
in
the
UK
on
a
vacation
is
missing
her
father
deeply
today
on
the
occasion
of
Father’s
Day.
The
actress
took
it
to
her
Instagram
account
and
posted
a
cute
picture
of
her
father
Surendra
Shetty
and
her
nephew
Viaan
and
wrote
a
heart-warming
emotional
caption.
The
actress
wrote,
“Happy
Father’s
Day
my
Daddy.
You
are
forever
in
my
heart…
until
we
meet
again
❤️❤️❤️.”
It
is
indeed
an
emotional
day
for
Shamita
as
she
misses
her
father
on
this
auspicious
day.
However,
making
her
father
proud,
Shamita
has
been
constantly
working
and
winning
the
hearts
of
the
audience.
The
actress,
on
the
work
front,
has
been
keeping
busy
lately
with
music
videos
and
collaborations.
Shamita
recently
shot
a
music
video
with
Raqesh
Bapat
for
which
the
fans
cannot
keep
calm!
Apart
from
this,
the
actress
is
also
gearing
up
for
her
upcoming
projects.
