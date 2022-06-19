    For Quick Alerts
      Shamita Shetty’s Heartfelt Emotional Father’s Day Wish, Writes ‘Until We Meet Again’ Along With A Sweet Pic

      Shamita Shetty who is away with her family in the UK on a vacation is missing her father deeply today on the occasion of Father’s Day.

      The actress took it to her Instagram account and posted a cute picture of her father Surendra Shetty and her nephew Viaan and wrote a heart-warming emotional caption.

      The actress wrote, “Happy Father’s Day my Daddy. You are forever in my heart… until we meet again ❤️❤️❤️.” It is indeed an emotional day for Shamita as she misses her father on this auspicious day.

      However, making her father proud, Shamita has been constantly working and winning the hearts of the audience.

      The actress, on the work front, has been keeping busy lately with music videos and collaborations. Shamita recently shot a music video with Raqesh Bapat for which the fans cannot keep calm! Apart from this, the actress is also gearing up for her upcoming projects.

      shamita shetty fathers day
      Sunday, June 19, 2022, 16:31 [IST]
      X