Shamita Shetty’s Mother Tries Hard To Sort Out Differences Between Her Daughter And Raqesh Bapat: Report

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been receiving a lot of love from ShaRa fans, as they often give major couple goals to them. A few days ago, reports were stating that they have called it quits. After that, many were left heartbroken, however, Shamita and Raqesh rubbished the reports and made an appearance together at an award function.

Interestingly, Shamita Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty is very much fond of Raqesh Bapat and already considers him as her son-in-law. A source close to the couple informed Bollywood Life that Sunanda is working hard to sort out the differences between Raqesh and Shamita.

The source told the portal, "Sunanda is not happy with Shamita and Raqesh's constant fights over small things and she is trying to make the couple understand that their relationship is very special. Sunanda personally likes Raqesh and finds him a very decent boy and feels he is a perfect life partner for Shamita. She has also seen how her daughter has found happiness in him after a long time and so she is trying to help them out in sorting out their differences. Sunanda has almost succeeded in helping out the couple and this is the reason they even got in touch with each other after their regular fights."

Let us tell you, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met each other in the Bigg Boss OTT house, as they had entered the show as partners. The duo confessed their love for each other and left everyone surprised with their bond. After the show, they are trying to spend more time together to know each other.