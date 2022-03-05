Sharad Malhotra On Vidrohi Going Off-Air: This Show Was Above And Beyond The Number Game

Star Plus' historical drama series Vidrohi joins the list of shows that went off-air due to low ratings. Sharad Malhotra, who played the role of freedom fighter Bakshi Jagabandhu, recently reacted to the show going off-air and said that this show is above and beyond the number game.

Talking about the show ending today following a run of five months, Sharad told Times Of India, "I received positive feedback from the audience. Now, as far as the ratings are concerned, there is not much an actor can do. However, this show was above and beyond the number game. It is human to feel disappointed when all good things come to an end, but life moves on and so do we."



The actor said that the character Bakshi Jagabandhu he played in the show was one of the complex and multilayered characters till date and he will cherish every moment spent on the set. He added that all of them worked with utmost sincerity.

Sharad now plans to take a short break before he takes up the next project. He said that he has some exciting offers coming his way, including music videos and exciting OTT projects.

Sharad wants to take up more challenging roles and concluded by saying, "Honestly, I haven't thought of what kind of roles I would want to do, but like always, they need to be performance-oriented and something that will push me out of my comfort zone."