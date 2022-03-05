Sharad Malhotra On Vidrohi Going Off-Air: This Show Was Above And Beyond The Number Game
Star Plus' historical drama series Vidrohi joins the list of shows that went off-air due to low ratings. Sharad Malhotra, who played the role of freedom fighter Bakshi Jagabandhu, recently reacted to the show going off-air and said that this show is above and beyond the number game.
Talking
about
the
show
ending
today
following
a
run
of
five
months,
Sharad
told
Times
Of
India,
"I
received
positive
feedback
from
the
audience.
Now,
as
far
as
the
ratings
are
concerned,
there
is
not
much
an
actor
can
do.
However,
this
show
was
above
and
beyond
the
number
game.
It
is
human
to
feel
disappointed
when
all
good
things
come
to
an
end,
but
life
moves
on
and
so
do
we."
The actor said that the character Bakshi Jagabandhu he played in the show was one of the complex and multilayered characters till date and he will cherish every moment spent on the set. He added that all of them worked with utmost sincerity.
Sharad now plans to take a short break before he takes up the next project. He said that he has some exciting offers coming his way, including music videos and exciting OTT projects.
Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan Rao Reveals If We'll Get To Watch Him & Shivangi Khedkar Together
Naagin 6 Spoiler: Tejasswi Prakash To Get Married To Simba Nagpal; See #PraRish Wedding Pics!
Sharad wants to take up more challenging roles and concluded by saying, "Honestly, I haven't thought of what kind of roles I would want to do, but like always, they need to be performance-oriented and something that will push me out of my comfort zone."