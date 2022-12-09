Shark Tank India 2: Everything About New Shark Amit Jain Who Replaced Ashneer Grover In The Show

After making a mark in the United States, the Indian franchise of the popular reality series Shark Tank debuted on Sony TV last year. Titled Shark Tank India, it showed entrepreneurs making business presentations to a group of investors called sharks.

The Indian adaptation featured Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar as sharks, who decide whether to invest in a company or not.

After a successful first season, Shark Tank India is all set to return with its second season on Sony TV from January 2, 2023. In the second season, almost everything would remain the same except the presence of BharatPe's former MD and co-founder Ashneer Grover.

He's not a part of Shark Tank India 2 and Amit Jain, a new shark, would be replacing him on the show. Here's all you need to know about him.