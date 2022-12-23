Shark Tank India 2’s Anupam Mittal & Vineeta Singh Have THIS To Say About Ashneer Grover's Absence

Ashneer Grover’s ouster from Shark Tank India has come as a huge disappointment to fans. For the upcoming season 2, Shark Ashneer has been replaced by Amit Jain, who is the CEO of Car Dekho. Besides Amit, the show will also see Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal on the panel of sharks.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Sharks Anupam Mittal, and Vineeta Singh were quizzed about Ashneer Grover and if his absence will have any impact on the new season. Anupam replied by saying, "I feel this show is very big and huge. It is a show through which Indians are able to fulfill their dreams and aspirations. This show is bigger than any of us, it is huge as I said earlier. It is bigger than any personality whether it is me, or anybody else. Nobody from us can make or break the show.“

He went on to add that the magic is in how they all come together, the founders on the show, and the pitchers who appear in the episodes. Anupam said that It is not about him or any other Shark, it is about India. Mittal believes that the upcoming season is going to be explosive and that nobody is going to miss anyone this season.

Shark Tank India 2: When & Where To Watch, Judges, Launch Date, & Everything You Need To Know

Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers Ask For Rs 5 Crores In Exchange For 5% Equity Leaving Sharks In Shock; WATCH

On the other hand, Vineeta Singh confessed that she will miss Grover. She said, "I am going to miss Ashneer Grover, I think he was good. But whatever happened was between him and the channel. The show is not going to have any impact. I feel season 2 is going to be phenomenal. And I believe that 'The Show Must Go On'."

Shark Tank India Season 2 is all set to air from January 2, 2023, on Sony Entertainment Television at 10 pm IST. The show will also be available to stream on the Sony LIV app.