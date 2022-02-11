Shark Tank India: Pitchers Open Up About Behind The Scenes Action, Reveal How Much Of The Show Is Real

The Indian version of Shark Tank premiered at the end of last year and quickly become one of the most popular shows that trended on social media every day. The globally renowned business reality show’s format provides an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to present their business ideas to experienced investors and business experts aka 'The Sharks.’

While the first season of Shark Tank India has come to an end, the controversies that it gave rise to have apparently refused to die down as well. Recently, a pitcher who appeared on the show named Akshay Shah (the founder/CEO of a company called iWeb) has shared that he feels he was treated unfairly behind the scenes on his social media account. The entrepreneur also revealed that the episode he appeared in has not been aired.

So we had featured in #sharktankindia too but our episode has not been telecast due to reasons best known to the Channel & Sharks however I am putting down a thread for the benefit of all my entrepreneurial brethren and the public in general on Shark Tank India. — Akshay Shah - Founder CEO, iWeb (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2022

He shared that the three-minute pitch is designed by the Channel creatives and multiple rehearsals are done for the same. Akshay said that some people get more attention and time to practice while he was given just 10 minutes. He added that his wife and 11-year-old daughter were called in for the TRP factor. Akshay even said that he was not given enough time to answer the sharks and lashed out at Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta on Twitter.

My wife who is also our director sales and my 11 year old daughter were also called for the side kick and TRPs :)

All said and done am still obliged & thankful to the channel's creative leads and team (frontend backend and accounts too) to show a large heart and let us pitch as — Akshay Shah - Founder CEO, iWeb (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, another entrepreneur named Angad Talwar, who raised Rs 50 lakhs from the show, has also revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets of Shark Tank India. When asked on Reddit AMA if Ashneer Grover was repulsive, he said, "No! I love him! He’s direct, has a positive intention and does not sugar coat his words or wiggle out of situations that demand strong words. Unhone humare naam ko bhi sasta Chinese brand bola tha so I can say he’s bad and bakwaas (He criticised our brand as well) and all that but no, he’s not. He is a gem and speaks his mind. Jo hai woh bolte hain (He says what he feels)."

Shilpa Shetty Gets Emotional After Watching Sand-Artist Nitish Bharti’s Performance

SET Announces Rannvijay Singha As The Host Of The Very First Season Of Shark Tank India

He also spilled the beans about the cheques presented to successful pitchers. He revealed that they are fake and added, "No, they do not compel to sign anything, just a basic NDA. Documentation and stuff happens after the pitch so we can negotiate (and so can the sharks). Basically, during the shoot, it’s a handshake agreement, anyone can back out at any time. People usually don’t since its symbiotic, the sharks believe in the companies and the founders need the sharks and(or) their money."