‘Shattered’ Rahul Vaidya Pens Emotional Note Post Friend’s Demise; Disha Parmar Mourns

Rahul Vaidya, who is quite active on social media, aces the art of keeping his fans intrigued. From sharing pics from his concerts to his mushy moments with his wife Disha Parmar, their vacation pics and more, each post of Rahul Vaidya tends to grab the eyeballs. However, this time the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant is making headlines for an unfortunate reason as he has lost one of his close friends Shrenik Parikh. The renowned singer took to social media to mourn his friend's untimely demise and penned an emotional post.

Rahul shared some pics of himself with Shrenik as he remembered the good times with his late friend. He also shared a video from his Haldi ceremony wherein Shrenik was seen applying Haldi to him. In the post, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant wrote, "Shattered and numb. Teri yaad zindagi bhar kitni aayegi Nanu! Saddest day of my life! RIP mere bhai.. I never ever thought that I would have to write RIP for you ... 38 no age to go bro ... bohot galat baat bhai" along with heart emoticons. Soon, Disha took to the comment section and dropped broken heart emoticons. Besides, Mika Singh also mourned Shrenik's demise.

Meanwhile, Rahul made the headlines as he shared a video of Karwa Chauth celebrations with Disha Parmar wherein he was seen touching his wife's feet. He wrote, "Respect Respect and Respect to my lady and all the ladies who fast for their husbands! This is by far the most pure and pious feeling which really can't be explained. I love you @dishaparmar happy karwachauth". For the uninitiated, Disha and Rahul tied the knot in July 2021 after dating each other for a while.