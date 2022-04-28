Shehnaaz Gill Bags Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Report

Popular Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name with her Bigg Boss 13 stint, has huge fan following. Fans go crazy with just her glimpse. They have been waiting to watch their favourite idol on screen. In her recent interview, she had even revealed that she can't reveal anything much about her upcoming project, but they will get to know when things are confirmed.

Well, looks like Shehnaaz is in to surprise her fans. Recently, paps spotted her in Juhu and hinted that she is all set to make her Bollywood debut. IndiaToday.in report suggested that the actress has bagged Bigg Boss host Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

A source was quoted by IndiaToday.in as saying, "Shehnaaz has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie."

While the report confirmed that Shehnaaz will be a part of the film, details about her character are yet to be revealed.

Shehnaaz shares good bond with Salman. Recently, there were reports that at Baba Siddiqui's iftar party, Salman treated Shehnaaz as a family member and was protective towards her. It was also said that Salman and Sana were talking non-stop.

Shehnaaz Gill Reveals If She & Salman Will Work Together; Says 'SidNaaz Was Life & It'll Stay With Me Forever'

Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Trolled For Using Late Sidharth Shukla's Quote; Netizens Say TejRan Copy SidNaaz

It has to be recalled that in an interview with a magazine, when Shehnaaz was asked if we can expect her doing a film with the Dabangg actor, she has said that the answer to this can be given only by the superstar and added that he is absolutely ready if such an opportunity comes her way.