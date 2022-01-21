Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Boring Day' Dialogue From Bigg Boss Is Now Yashraj Mukhate's New Mash-Up Video

‘Such A Boring Day’

The video starts with Shehnaaz's Bigg Boss days, where she is seen all bored and talking to herself saying, "Such a boring day, such a boring people. Koi baat nahi karta merese. Pyar nahi karta koi merese." And then Aarti Singh says, "Paka rahi hai, ja rahi hu main bahar." To this, Sana says, "Jaa dafa ho ja. Mar jaake bahar." The song goes on loop with Shehnaaz saying, "Such a boring day" dialogue.

Yashraj & Shehnaaz Collaborate

Yashraj is then seen singing his bit and later Shehnaaz joins him. The duo is seen dancing to the mash-up. Well, like previous song, this too is funny and we are sure that fans will love it and are already listening it on loop!

Fans Comments

Meanwhile, here's what netizens have to say about the song!

Neenashah81: Baby you make our day Hilarious 😂😂 #ShehnaazGill.

Sidnaazworld._: This is so good 😂😂.

Princesingh_15: Loved this unexpected collab ❤️❤️.

Sheetal_rewatkar_37: Damn this is so addictive...idk how many times I have heard this...😂😂.

Sneurgaonkar: Very relevant to how everyone is feeling lately 😂.

Celebs Comments

Archana Puran Singh: Haahhhahahahhahahahaa supperrrrrrb Yashraj❤️ Bahut dino baad. Lekin mazzaaa aa gaya😂.

Delnaaz Irani: 😂😂😂😂😂.

Priya Malik: 😂😂😂 #SuchABoringDay.

Smriti Khanna: 🙌🙌.

Sanjay Gagnanai: 😂😂😂👏👏👏.

Amruta Khanvilkar: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 are are bhava 😂😂😂😂.

Tanmay Bhat: Archana Puran Singh has already laughed so I guess I'm not needed.