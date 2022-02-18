Shehnaaz Gill Fans Worry About Her Absence From Social Media; They Trend #WeMissUShehnaaz On Twitter

After Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise, Shehnaaz Gill fans have always been showing their concern and love for their favourite star. The singer-actress has been through a lot lately. Her recent appearance in the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale left everyone emotional. For the unversed, she had come to pay tribute to the late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

It has to be noted that Sidharth Shukla was her rumoured boyfriend and her bond with the late actor would always be cherished by their fans, who fondly called them as 'SidNaaz'. Six days ago, Shehnaaz Gill had shared a video of herself on Instagram, in which she was seen playing with birds on the beach. Her adorable video was loved by fans. However, since then, she has not yet posted any single update or post on social media.

Thus, Shehnaaz Gill fans are very much worried about her whereabouts. Recently, they have also started trending the hashtag #WeMissUShehnaaz on Twitter. Let's have a look at fans' tweets-

shehnaazianlife "Seeing your smile is what makes my day. You are my entire world and take over all my thoughts 24/7. Even when I'm busy working, you are there in the back of my mind always. #WeMissUShehnaaz." Aaa00997563771 #WeMissUShehnaaz #ShehnaazGill ishehnaaz_gill kenferns Miss u my luv But i hope u r happy fine & shining in bright light. All your fans r waiting for u & always there 4 u. all the success to you God protect both the familes sid -our angel is showering his luv on u & fam." Sidnazz01178634 "She is strong enough to take her own stand........ Don't underestimate her tzz queen is coming #WeMissUShehnaaz." TarunNaaz "She is a mixture of a Cutie with a mission and Hottie with an ambition. May God bless her with strength to fulfil her ambition ishehnaaz_gill ❤️ #WeMissUShehnaaz."

Interestingly, Shehnaaz Gill's new geeky look is also getting viral on social media. Her selfie with a fan, in which she is looking stunning in wearing specs, is grabbing everyone's attention. Fans are very happy to see one glimpse of her on social media again after six days. What do you think about her new look? Do let us know in the comments section below!

(Social media posts are unedited)