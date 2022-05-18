Shehnaaz Gill Gets Emotional & Misses Sidharth Shukla As She Gears Up For Her Big Film KEKD: Report

Shehnaaz Gill, who is already a popular name in Punjabi entertainment industry, became a household name post her Bigg Boss stint. She underwent major transformation after doing the reality show and is super busy with several projects. One such big project that she has been waiting for is her big Bollywood debut- Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali!

Sana is gearing up for her Bollywood movie that stars Salman Khan in the lead role and apparently, the actress is paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the film. As per Bollywood Life report, Shehnaaz is excited and is also missing her buddy Sidharth Shukla, who too waited for this day!

The report suggested that the actress is extremely emotional and breaks down remembering late actor Sidharth.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Shehnaaz Gill cannot contain her excitement and she is having all the jitters possible as she is all set to live her dreams. However, on this big day, she is immensely missing her dear friend Sidharth Shukla who too waited for this big day. Sana is damn emotional right now and she cannot hold her emotions. She is being strong but she cannot control her emotions and breaks down while missing the actor."

The source further added, "Shehnaaz has come a long way and today she is on the way to achieving all her dreams and this is the reason she is missing Shukla. But she knows that he is always with her and she is very positive about everything right now. She is no less than an inspiration to all of us. Shehnaaz is indeed the bravest and unstoppable right now and we cannot wait to watch her rule to Bollywood one day."

Shehnaaz fans are too excited about her big Bollywood debut and are eagerly waiting for the updates of the same. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates!