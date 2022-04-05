Shehnaaz Gill Gets Spotted With Image Of Sidharth Shukla Holding Her Hand On Her Phone's Wallpaper; See Pic

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted in public after a very long time. The actress was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport and fans were quick to spot something interesting about her as soon as the pictures were out.

Some of Shehnaaz’s hawk-eyed fans took a closer look at the actress’ phone wallpaper and noticed that it has a picture of Sidharth Shukla holding her hand. The photo in question happens to be a still from Sidharth-Shehnaaz’s first song together – 'Bhula Dunga.’ It must be noted that this was the first project they worked on together after their Bigg Boss 13 stint.

Fans were quick to share the wallpaper online as the wallpaper pic quickly went viral on social media. A user shared the photo and wrote, “They're holding hands ... His hand on top of her hand ... The way she is keeping him and his memories with her is so so so precious ...”

Meanwhile, a few other users bought to fore another interesting and heart-warming revelation about the duo. They noticed that Shehnaaz’s white top and denim look attire was extremely similar to Sidharth’s signature white shirt and denim look. Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill took time for herself and came back after recovering from Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise last year. The actress has now started taking up work commitments and has dedicated herself to doing good projects.

Recently, she also clapped back at trolls who called her out for laughing and smiling in public after Sidharth’s demise. Shehnaaz said that Sidharth always wanted to see her smiling. She even spoke about not being answerable to anyone about what Sidharth means to her in a recent appearance on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show.

Talking about her bond with the late actor, Shehnaaz said, "Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don't need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don't have to give any explanation to anyone."