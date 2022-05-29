Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma, Karan Kundrra And Other Celebs Express Shock Over Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s Death
Popular singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala passed away today at the age of 28 after he was shot by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. The news of the younger singer’s demise has sent shock waves across the nation and many celebs are also expressing their disbelief on social media.
Shehnaaz Gill tweeted, “Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo?? #sidhumoosewala.”
Kapil Sharma also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Satnam shri waheguru ? very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family ? #sidhumoosewala.”
Bigg
Boss
14
fame
Pavitra
Punia
offered
her
condolences
by
writing,
“May
the
god
have
mercy
for
the
biggest
loss
of
the
family
😞.
I
was
a
big
fan
and
will
always
be.
🙏✨ How painful it would have been for you ❤️🩹 Rest in peace legend 🙏(sic)."
Nikki Tamboli penned a heartfelt note for the late singer on her Instagram account. The actress wrote, “Shattered after hearing the news Spoke about my fondness to work with him during my Bigboss stint and the fact that he used my clip in his song only meant alot to me. Have said this before will say it again I was a fan and always stay one.”
She went on to add, “It’s heartbreaking to even gulp in the news that something like this can happen to such a simple and loving person. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. May God give you the peace that you seek. Rest in Peace #SidhuMoosewala 🙏🏻 💔” Check out the post below:
Karan Kundrra tweeted, “Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad !”
