Shehnaaz Gill Meets Masaba Gupta; Fans Expect A Big Fashion Collaboration

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill recently met fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The duo has spent some good times with each other and even shared a selfie on social media.

Masaba Gupta shared a selfie with Shehnaaz Gill on her Instagram stories. The designer captioned the photo as, "Sunshine girl from another world."

The photo is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful looks. In the photo, Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a white shirt, while Masaba Gupta is looking stunning in a green top.

After seeing Masaba and Shehnaaz's selfie, fans have started speculating about their future collaboration, which could be for a fashion show or a photo shoot. For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill has become a new fashionista in town, as she often receives praises from her fans for her glamourous look.

One Twitter user wrote, "Our queen is getting her share of love and respect from biggies of industry and she truly deserves this 🌸🌸🌸 Masaba with Shehnaaz ♥️🥺 Many more milestones to achieve @ishehnaaz_gill."

Another user tweeted, "Are we ready to witness two Queens collaborating? @MasabaG @ishehnaaz_gill. You two Women, I wish you two collab soon and surprise us.💛 Let us tell you, we are too anxious for this collab, the standards are set too high 😋 (wink wink)."

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill has been winning many hearts with her appearances at various events. She was also spotted at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party, where she spent a good time with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and many big Bollywood and TV stars.