Shehnaaz Gill Talks About Her Work, Popularity & Love From Fans; Says She Only Concentrates On Positive Aspect

Shehnaaz Gill, who was already a popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry, became a household name with her Bigg Boss 13 stint. Ever since then the actress has done several music videos and will soon be seen making her debut in Bollywood. Sana also enjoys immense popularity on social media. She has a huge fan following, especially youngsters on social media, which makes her responsible about the kind of content she posts online.

However, Sana still feels as a newcomer and keeps reminding herself that this is a temporary phase and there is a lot that she still needs to learn. She wants to keep learning and improving as an actor. While talking to Times Of India, the actress spoke about her popularity, work and the immense love that she has been receiving from fans.

Shehnaaz said that although she is in the industry from past five years, she considers herself as a beginner as there is so much to learn. She added that if she doesn't constantly remind herself about that, she will become complacent and not work hard.

The actress said that there are so many artistes in the industry who have been there for decades and they continue to work extremely hard on their craft, and she has just begun her journey and there is a lot in her that she can showcase if given a chance. She added that for thatut for that she needs to be grounded in her head and not let this initial success get the better of her.

About popularity and fans love, she said that she enjoys it - the kind of popularity she has on social media and the way her music videos are received by her fans.

She added, "However, all these things are temporary. Life mein sabka time aata hai, abhi mera time chal raha hai. Par ye sab temporary hai. Agar main bahot hard work karun and put in my best, toh ho sakta hai ki ye time thoda lamba chale (Everyone has their own time and this is my time. But all these are temporary. If I work hard and put my best, this time might extend). But all this will go away one day, and I am aware of it."

She said that this is the reason she wants to live in present. She feels that if she think of future, she might spoil her present, so she wants to live and enjoy the moment. She added that she wants to concentrate on present and enjoy and feels that whatever should happen, will happen.

About work, Shehnaaz feels that right now, actors have a huge scope to showcase their talent, and she wants to do the same. She doesn't want to restrict herself to a medium and just wants to do projects where she can express herself as an actor and show the world that she can do well, and that she is much more than what they have seen her till now.

Shehnaaz wants to only concentrate on positive aspects on social media and feels that the love she has been getting from fans is enough to overshadow negativity.

She concluded by saying, "Being popular on social media and having a huge fan base means you get a lot of love. But it also means a lot of trolling. That is a reality that all celebrities must come to terms with. But everything has a positive and a negative side, it is up to you what you want to concentrate on. Main sirf positives pe hi dhyaan dena chahti hoon. Jitna pyaar log mujhe dete hai, woh bahot hai baki saari negativity ko overshadow karne ke liye. So why should I look at the negative side of it?"

(Images Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram)