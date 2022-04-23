Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Her Equation With Salman Khan; Says She Won't Call Shah Rukh Khan As 'Sir'

Shehnaaz Gill's recent attendance of Baba Siddique's Iftar party has generated a lot of buzz on social media. The actress-singer stunned one and all by shining in a silver traditional suit on the party’s red carpet.

However, what really got everyone talking was her special bonding with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at the event. Shehnaaz’s ardent fans had a massive meltdown when she was greeted by Shah Rukh Khan with a hug and soon the pictures went viral online.

In a recent interaction with comedian Tanmay Bhat, Gill was seen reacting to the 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna and during their interaction, Shehnaaz opened up about her bond with Salman. When Tanmay quizzed her if she has spent time with Salman personally, actress replied, "Ye logo ko lagta hoga shayad but mai unse mili thi thodi der ke liye but jyada unse baat ni kar payi. Bohot shy thi na. But mai kabhi personally nahi mili."

When Tanmay asked if she has his phone number, she said she doesn't and then went on to say that she always addresses Salman Khan as sir out of respect and it will never be Salman Khan for her.

However, the Bigg Boss 13 star begs to differ when it comes to addressing Shah Rukh Khan as sir as she has only seen SRK on the big screen and never seen him personally. And then, Tanmay was seen teasing her saying that when she will meet King Khan, she will automatically call him sir. But Shehnaaz was quick to retort, "Nahi yaar, mujhe sir nahi bolna."

Shehnaaz the continued to speak about her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and said, "Punjab mein rehti thi, main apni duniya mein rehti thi. Lekin, jab main iss badi si duniya mein aa gayi, maine socha, Shah Rukh Khan se itna pyaar sab karte hain, main kyun nahin karti pyaar? Maine unke pictures dekhi, main fan ho gayi."