Shehnaaz Gill having Sidharth Shukla’s pic as her phone wallpaper will make your heart melt; Check it out

Sidharth Shukla's unfortunate demise in September last year came as a shock to everyone. For the uninitiated, Sidharth had passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 40. His demise left his family and fans heartbroken. Besides, people were seen sympathising with Shehnaaz Gill as well who was quite close to the late actor and the duo was rumoured to be dating as well. And while it's been over a year since Sidharth breathed his last, Shehnaaz continues to miss him and often expressed the same time and again.

Interestingly, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been making the headlines once again today. This happened after a video of Shehnaaz surfaced online giving a glimpse of her phone wallpaper. Yes! You guessed it. right Shehnaaz's phone wallpaper is a tribute to the late actor as she has his pic as a wallpaper. Shehnaaz's wallpaper features a pic of Sidharth wherein he was dressed in a black turtle neck sweatshirt with black jeans and had his swag game on point. The video is going viral on social media and making the fans go awww. A fan even tweeted, "We will always see #Sidharthshukla in #ShehnaazGill".

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's video:

To recall, Shehnaaz had made the headlines recently when she dedicated her first Filmfare Award to Sidharth. After receiving the prestigious award, Shehnaaz said, "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla)".

Talking about the work front, Shehnaaz is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill etc in the lead and will be release on Eid next year. Besides, she has also been roped in to play the lead in Rhea Kapoor's upcoming production which will be directed by Karan Boolani and will star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.