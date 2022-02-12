Shehnaaz Gill Plays With Pigeons On The Beach; Fans Shower Her With Love; See Comments

Shehnaaz
Gill
has
been
making
headlines
with
her
public
appearances
and
social
media
posts.
Recently,
the
Punjabi
actress
has
once
again
caught
everyone's
attention
with
her
latest
Instagram
post,
in
which
she
is
seen
playing
with
pigeons
on
the
beach.
Shehnaaz
took
to
Instagram
and
captioned
the
video
as,
"wish
i
could
fly
away
too."
In
the
above
video,
Shehnaaz
Gill
is
looking
stunning
in
her
geeky
look.
She
is
seen
wearing
a
black
top
and
blue
jeans.
The
Bigg
Boss
13
finalist
can
be
seen
enjoying
every
single
moment
with
the
pigeons
with
a
lot
of
joy
and
happiness.
Interestingly,
Shehnaaz
Gill
fans
also
showered
her
with
love
in
the
comments
section.
Let's
have
a
look
at
the
comments-
{photo-feature}
Talking
about
Shehnaaz
Gill,
the
Punjabi
singer-actress
shot
to
fame
after
her
appearance
in
the
Bigg
Boss
13
house
as
a
contestant.
She
also
came
close
to
Sidharth
Shukla
and
reportedly
dated
him
until
his
death.
Shehnaaz
was
recently
featured
in
Yashraj
Mukhate's
new
song,
'Such
A
Boring
Day'.
She
had
also
paid
tribute
to
Sidharth
Shukla
at
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
15.