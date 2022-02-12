Shehnaaz Gill Plays With Pigeons On The Beach; Fans Shower Her With Love; See Comments

Shehnaaz Gill has been making headlines with her public appearances and social media posts. Recently, the Punjabi actress has once again caught everyone's attention with her latest Instagram post, in which she is seen playing with pigeons on the beach.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram and captioned the video as, "wish i could fly away too."

In the above video, Shehnaaz Gill is looking stunning in her geeky look. She is seen wearing a black top and blue jeans. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist can be seen enjoying every single moment with the pigeons with a lot of joy and happiness.

Interestingly, Shehnaaz Gill fans also showered her with love in the comments section. Let's have a look at the comments-

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill, the Punjabi singer-actress shot to fame after her appearance in the Bigg Boss 13 house as a contestant. She also came close to Sidharth Shukla and reportedly dated him until his death. Shehnaaz was recently featured in Yashraj Mukhate's new song, 'Such A Boring Day'. She had also paid tribute to Sidharth Shukla at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15.