Shehnaaz Gill Writes Sidharth Shukla’s Name First While Signing An Autograph For A Fan; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill recently walked the ramp for Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week, where fans got a chance to catch a glimpse of the popular actress. However, what has got everyone’s attention is her heart-warming gesture for a fan, which has made netizens emotional.



A video was recently shared on social media, in which we see Shehnaaz signing an autograph for a fan. Another user then noticed this and tweeted that Shehnaaz signed the autograph as Sid and Naaz and wrote Sid’s (late Sidharth Shukla) name above 'Naaz’.

The person wrote, “The way she autographed n wrote Sid upar n then Naaz neeche rather than writing #SidNaaz together..I feel is cus she now keeps him at a pedestal so high like a GAURDIAN ANGEL watchin n guiding over her from abv n she wud always b behind him following his footsteps n life lessons.”

It must be noted that Gill wrote, “Shehnaaz Gill love you. Keep Loving. Sid Naaz Fans,” in her autograph. Check out the video below:

— Tina (@TinaAhuja12) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, fans were ecstatic to see the Bigg Boss 13 star walk down the runway in a stunning red lehenga for designer Samant Chauhan at Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week. Shehnaaz too made her excitement known about getting dressed as a bride for the ramp. She even did a Punjabi dance to Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Sohne Lagde' on stage as she turned showstopper for the designer.