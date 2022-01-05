    For Quick Alerts
      Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Late Sidharth Shukla; Says He Made Her Strong & ‘Humari Journey Abhi Hai’

      Shehnaaz Gill surprised her fans by sharing a video on her YouTube channel in which she was seen having a long conversation with late Sidharth Shukla's guru maa Sister BK Shivani today (January 4). The actress titled her conversation with Shivani ji as 'Reset and Restart', in which they opened up about the spiritual journey.

      While talking to BK Shivani, Shehnaaz shared how she always wanted to have a conversation with her and would often ask Sidharth about the same. She said, "I would often tell Sidharth that I want to talk to Sister Shivani. I really like her. He always said 'Yes, definitely' and then, it eventually happened. I always had the intention and that probably reached you in some way."

      She further said, "People lose their loved ones. From what I have experienced, I feel we should not think that we should have stayed together for more time. Rather, we should think that we have such good memories together. Like everyone I too was body conscious but now I'm soul conscious."

      She added, "I always think that that soul (hinting at Sidharth) has taught me so much in life. I could not analyse people before. I was very trusting and I was really innocent at that time but that soul taught me a lot. God made me meet that soul and kept us together as friends so that he could teach me something. In these two years i have learnt so much. Now I have been able to handle things in a strong way."

      She said, "Humari journey abhi hai, unki journey complete ho chuki hai. Unka account mere saath abhi ke liye band ho gaya hai...phir may be continue hoga. (His journey is complete and he is born somewhere. His account with me might have ended, but maybe later our journey might continue.)
      She added, "I always believe, like in movies, they write, 'will be continued...' A happy ending is certain. Our journey is still going on."

      "Many think that now I should not live or cannot live, even I used to think so. His journey has completed, but our journey is still remaining, so if we hurt ourselves, we cannot go till that level as abhi tak paramathma ka bhualwa nai aya hai (because our time hasn't come yet)."

      Shivani ji then tells, "Another thing is that if we remain upset or hurt ourselves for long, not just us and our loved ones, even the departed soul too will get hurt."

      Fans were happy seeing Shehnaaz healing and taking spiritual route for the same. They called her strong and warrior. Take a look at a few tweets!

      Fans have been trending #ShehnaazGill, #SidNaaz and #ResetAndRestartShehnaazGill on Twitter ever since the actress shared the video.

      Read more about: shehnaaz gill sidharth shukla
      Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 0:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 5, 2022
      X