Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Sidharth Shukla On Shilpa Shetty's Talk Show, Says ‘He Always Wanted To See Me Happy’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to debut her new chat show titled Shape of You. The actress unveiled the trailer of the show on Saturday. In the video, we see her speak about fitness, diet and well-being with a bunch of celebrity guests.

The trailer also features a glimpse of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. Within a minute of the trailer, the Honsla Rakh actress is seen showing off her dance moves whilst talking about flaunting her figure with 'thumkas’.

She then tells Shilpa “Agar hum thumke na maare toh wo figure kis kaam ka? (What is the use of having a good figure if we don’t use it to dance?)” But what caught everyone’s attention is when Shehnaaz remembers Sidharth Shukla in a snippet, and reveals, “Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me happy.)”

For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13 and became close friends with their stint on the Salman Khan show. The duo is affectionately called as SidNaaz by their ardent fans. Sidharth passed away in September 2021 after suffering a heart attack. It must be noted that Shehnaaz paid a tribute to the later actor with her song 'Tu Yaheen Hai’ and with a dance performance on Bigg Boss 15 finale

Meanwhile, apart from Shehnaaz, Shilpa’s show will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Shamita Shetty, Badshah and John Abraham among others. Shilpa shared the promo and wrote in the caption, “Played many roles, but the one that I’m most passionate about is being a Wellness enthusiast. And whatever platform it takes… Films/TV to NOW radio to spread the word. Couldn’t have a better catalyst in doing this better on Radio. Hence, joining hands with Filmy Mirchi (@filmy.mirchi) for my own fitness chat show felt serendipitous. Bringing my life’s learnings about making positive & healthy lifestyle changes to the table with my celebrity friends.” Take a look!