Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Her Weight Loss Secret; Says She Wanted People To Wonder 'Where Did Fat Shehnaaz Go?'

Shehnaaz Gill underwent major transformation post Bigg Boss 13. The actress was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty's chat show Shape Of You, in which she opened up about her weight loss secret.

On the show, Shehnaaz revealed what led her to ultimate fitness journey. She said, "I came out of Bigg Boss and the lockdown began. In the lockdown, I thought, why not do something new? So that when people see me, they will be like, is this Shehnaaz? Where did the fat Shehnaaz go?"

When asked what is her no-compromise breakfast and if she eats typical Punjabi breakfast, she said that she continues to have the typical Indian breakfast, tea, dosas, fenugreek parathas and moong, but she added that she keeps a check on her diet portions. Shehnaaz said that she starts her morning with haldi (turmeric) milk and recently started adding apple cider vinegar to it.

She said, "I have a high protein breakfast. I eat what I used to eat before, I have just controlled my portions."

Shehnaaz told Shilpa that she used to wonder that the actresses are lucky as they have trainers with them, but she realised that even at home (without trainers) they can manage to stay fit. She also added that it would be difficult when they would go out with friends, as they ask to have food. But when they asked her to eat, she refused to have, this is how controlled she was!

Sana added, "If someone offers something to me, I know I have to say no for my sake. I can't eat to make someone else happy."

She concluded by saying that the main thing to stay fit is to make up your mind and ones you do it, no one can stop.

During the chat, Sana also spoke about trolling and how it doesn't affect her. She also revealed that she need not explain anyone about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla.