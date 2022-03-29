Shehnaaz Gill Reveals If She & Salman Will Work Together; Says 'SidNaaz Was Life & It’ll Stay With Me Forever'

Shehnaaz On Her Bigg Boss Journey

Taking about her Bigg Boss experience, she said that participating in the reality show was a huge learning experience. She said that the show taught her to deal with challenges, which was her major take back from the show. She added that for her, Bigg Boss was the start of a beautiful journey.

On Her Bigg Boss Lines That Took Internet By Storm

Her lines like 'such a boring day, such a boring people' took internet by storm and celebrities like Shilpa Shetty made reels on it. Regarding the same, she said that there was a time when she used to think that her accent and the way she spoke is one of her weaknesses, but today, she feels that it has become her strength. She revealed that initially a lot of people made fun of the way she spoke, but slowly it entertained everyone.

Shehnaaz On If She & Salman Be Seen Together On Big Screen?

As everyone is aware, Shehnaaz shares great camaraderie with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. When asked if we will get to watch them together on big screen, she said, "Yes, I have already shared the screen with Salman sir on Bigg Boss and it felt incredible to do that especially because he always appreciated me. We connected and vibed beautifully. As far as sharing the big screen is concerned, the best person to answer that would be Salman sir himself. I am absolutely ready if such an opportunity comes my way but only Salman sir would be able to give a definitive answer to this."

Sana On Her Future Projects

When asked about her future plans, she said that her fans stay super enthusiastic and she feels fortunate that her fans look forward to her upcoming projects. She added that most of the time, she doesn't share about her ongoing projects as they are not allowed to reveal before it goes public, and as soon as project is done, people will get to know about it automatically. She believes in being involved in present rather than the future.

‘SidNaaz Was My Everything; It Was A Beautiful Memory’

'Sidnaaz' became everyone's favourite jodi and the whole nation was in shock upon losing Sidharth Shukla. When asked how she dealt with the devastating incident, she said, "For people SidNaaz is just a hashtag, their favourite jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived, experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything. It was a beautiful memory and part of my life which will always stay with me wherever I go and whatever I do."

Shehnaaz On Trolling

The actress said that she doesn't get affected by trolls or isn't bothered by it and one of the best qualities of hers is that she adheres to what she decides. She added that she is extremely satisfied and happy with the life she is living because she knows how much hard work she is putting in and how much she has to put in to move ahead. She said that people who like her will support her and those who don't, it's their choice and she respects it. She concluded by saying that everyone has the right to like or dislike someone.