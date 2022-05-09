Shehnaaz Gill Says She Is Working Hard; Adds Only If Her Fans Are Satisfied, She Will Get Satisfaction

Shehnaaz Gill, who is an already established name in Punjabi entertainment industry, became a household name with her Bigg Boss stint. The actress, who has huge fan base and has been busy with several projects and is aspiring to work in Bollywood, has shifted base to Mumbai from Punjab. Recently, she visited Gurugram to attend a campaign for empowerment of girl child by Brahma Kumaris and apparently obliged fans who had come to see her, with as many as 500 selfies and pictures, and asked them if they are happy and satisfied.

While talking to Hindustan Times, the actress recently revealed how important fans are for her, about her work, fashion and shared a body positivity message.



Talking about her work, she said, "Mene apni mehnat se kamaya hai yeh sab kuch (I have earned everything with my hard work). Nothing has come to me easy or before time. I believe if something comes to you too soon, it goes away soon. I'm working hard and I'll continue to do so because I want to earn more of this love."

About fans, she said, "Only if my fans are satisfied, will I get satisfaction, because these are the people who support me day and night. So, those who love me, I have to love them back."

When asked how things has changed post Bigg Boss, she said that she (purity in her) is the same but she has improved a lot in terms of her knowledge and how she can understand things better. She asserted, "Baki main tab bhi best thi, ab bhi best hoon (She is and always the best)."

Although she has shifted her base to Mumbai, she said that she will always stay connected to her roots (Punjab). She mentioned that people can see how Punjabi reflects in the way she talks. She said no matter where one live, their place of birth and where they started their journey from will never leave them. She added that Mumbai has its own charm and it's the city of dreams.

Shehnaaz said that it is her dream to come to this film industry and she is happy that she is living in Mumbai now.

Although Mumbai hasn't changed her, she feels that her style and fashion choices have evolved of late. She said that fashion comes to her naturally, and earlier, because she had limited earning, she did styling accordingly. Also, she wasn't comfortable in jeans and mostly was seen in suits. But now, she said that she is earning money and she can style herself better.

She concluded by sharing body positivity message, "Whatever way God has made you, it is perfect, so we should never regret the way we look. Never look at qualities other people possess, rather feel proud of your own body. Stay strong mentally and physically and there's time for everything to happen. Bas ghabrana nahi hai (Only thing is we should be fearless)."