Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's Pic On Paris' Love Lock Bridge Goes Viral; Fans Trend SIDNAAZ JAISA KOI NAHI
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond in Bigg Boss 13 was loved so much that fans wanted to watch them even after the show. They were also seen in a couple of shows and fans wanted to watch them more and more. But Sidharth demise broke everyone's heart. However, fans have been keeping him alive by sharing his sweetest memories.
Take a look at the picture and tweets on SidNaaz!
@Seemajena5: We caged you in our hearts SidNaaz. SIDNAAZ JAISA KOI NAHI.
Bikash SidNaaz: So many dreams of theirs & ours remained unfinished 💔😭 SIDNAAZ JAISA KOI NAHI.
Amrita: you're watching na sidharth? this love, it will never change, we'll forever be your fans, your lovers 😂💘.
@Bikuengr: Their souls have melted into each other ... it's reflected everywhere.... Ab Naaz mein hi Sid hai ❤️.
Seema: Only couple who can be cute , romantic, naughty, innocent, loving, caring at the same time 💖....shades of #SidNaaz 💥is undefinable.
Shehnaaz Gill Gets Emotional & Misses Sidharth Shukla As She Gears Up For Her Big Film KEKD: Report
Anindita Bhattacharya: SIDNAAZ JAISA KOI NAHI. They make us believe that true love does exist in today's world.
Fans are also missing Shehnaaz and are trending #ShehnaazMissYouJaan. Fans have been sharing, Shehnaaz's picture and showering their love on her.
(Social media posts are not edited)