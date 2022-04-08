Shehnaaz Gill Sings Traditional Punjabi ‘Boliyan’ With Women In Her Village, Proudly Shows Off Her Farm; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is currently enjoying some downtime with her family. The actress took to her social media account to share a reel where we see her having a good time in her home town. The 28-year-old also gave her fans a sneak peek into village life with glimpses of wheat fields in her village whilst she sat on top of a tractor and posed for the camera.

Shehnaaz shared the reel with a caption that read, “Mera pind… Mere khet (My village, my field).” The singer-actress even took to her Instagram stories to share two clips she shot from inside a gurudwara. Check out the post below:

Later, Shehnaaz was seen singing Punjabi 'boliyan’ with a bunch of women in her next video. For the unversed, these couplets are sung by women in Punjab, often followed by gidda (a folk dance). In this video, Shehnaaz is dressed in a traditional salwaar kameez and and captioned it with the hashtagss, “#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan.”

As soon as the actress posted the clip, her fans and followers took to the comments section to shower her post with love. Take a look!

Shehnaaz Gill Gets Spotted With Image Of Sidharth Shukla Holding Her Hand On Her Phone's Wallpaper; See Pic

Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Her Weight Loss Secret; Says She Wanted People To Wonder 'Where Did Fat Shehnaaz Go?'

Meanwhile, Gill recently appeared on Shilpa Shetty’s talk show and spoke about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla. She said, “Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him? What was my relationship with him? I don’t need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So, I don’t have to give any explanation to anyone.”