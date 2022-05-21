Shehnaaz Gill Steals Limelight At Arbaaz Khan's GF Giorgia's Birthday Party; Tells Paps 'My Fans My Army'
Recently, Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani hosted a party in Mumbai. Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill was one of the celebrities, who attended the party. Several pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media, which proves that Shehnaaz stole the limelight at the party.
At
the
party,
Shehnaaz
looked
stunning
in
an
all-white
attire.
She
tied
her
in
a
neat
bun
and
opted
for
dewy
makeup
and
golden
hoop
earrings.
On
the
other
hand,
Giorgia
donned
a
short
black
dress
with
long
sleeves,
a
round
neckline,
thigh-high
slit
adorned
with
shimmering
embellished
tassels
and
a
bodycon
silhouette.
In the videos and pictures doing the rounds, Shehnaaz is seen walking hand-in-hand with Giorgia, feeding her the cake and sharing laughter with her.
In another video, she can be seen feeding birthday cake to Giorgia. In another video, Shehnaaz and Giorgia were seen leaving the party venue together in the same car while paps followed them.
When the paparazzi asked to say something for her fans, she said, "My fans my army." Fans were super happy seeing their favourite actress' video and were seen showering praises. They called her 'queen', 'pure soul', 'cute' and 'gorgeous'.
Shehnaaz Gill Gets Emotional & Misses Sidharth Shukla As She Gears Up For Her Big Film KEKD: Report
It has to be recalled that Giorgia was seen in Shehnaaz's brother's music video 'Little Star'.
Sidharth Shukla Shot For Jeena Zaroori Hai In 2018; Vishal Kotian Lying About Shooting With Sidharth?
Well, looks like Shehnaaz is getting closer to 'Khan-daan'. Earlier, Shehnaaz was seen in Eid party organised by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. It is being said that Sana will be seen in Salman's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Aayush Sharma.