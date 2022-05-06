Shehnaaz Gill Trolled For Her Behaviour With Salman Khan At Eid Bash; Netizens Say 'Nashe Me Hai'

Recently, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan had organised Eid bash, which was graced by several popular celebrities and Shehnaaz Gill was one among them. As viewers are aware, since the beginning of Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan shared good bond with Shehnaaz. Post Sidharth Shukla's demise, Salman had extended support to Shehnaaz and has stood by her like a rock. Their cute bond was evident when Shehnaaz graced Bigg Boss 15 finale. He even asked Shehnaaz to stay strong and move on in life.

Post the bash, as Shehnaaz was leaving, she was seen hugging and kissing Salman, who even accompanied her to the car. Many of them found the bond extremely cute. Some of them even said that only Sana can behave like this with Salman. However, there were a few who trolled her brutally for her behaviour and wondered if she is tipsy. Some of them called her gold digger.

One of the users wrote, "Only person who got benefited from Siddharth death," another user commented, "Nashe me hai."

A few others commented, "Daaru peeke hosh me nhi rehta hai ohhh," "Both are drunk," "Gold digger girl siddhart ke baad ab salmaan how disgusting" and "Not expected like drunken Sana in Salman's arm. Sana is became like an other Bollywood." (sic)

However, Shehnaaz's fans came out in support of her and defended her. One of them tweeted, "So many actresses hug #SalmanKhan but people want to judge only #ShehnaazGill. Best to ignore them." Another wrote, "They hate and trolled her because they can't even start their carrier for their character. If character is lost everything is lost. Thanks to haters 😉 KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ."

The actress was recently spotted at airport along with Brahma Kumaris' sister and left fans guessing as to where she is headed to. Shehnaaz looked stunning in a brown sleeveless crop top and cream pants.