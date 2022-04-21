Shehnaaz Gill Visits Her Hometown In Punjab; Video Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular celebrities in India right now. Ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 13, the Punjabi singer-actress has been ruling the nation with her appearances. Amidst all, Shehnaaz recently visited her hometown in Punjab to spend some quality time with her family.

Interestingly, she shared a video on her YouTube channel and captioned it as 'Aise Desh Hai Mera... #ApnaPind." In the description, she wrote, "I recently visited my hometown sharing a glimpse of my beautiful town in Punjab with you all."

In the above video, one can see Shehnaaz Gill looking beautiful in a red-checkered shirt and blue jeans. She can be seen greeting the villagers and clicking selfies with the kids. Later, she went for a cycle ride. After reaching home, Shehnaaz danced with her family members on the dhol beats.

Well, the video is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over her 'down-to-earth' nature. Many people commented on her YouTube video. Let's have a look at some comments-

Ivy Dsouza "A lesson to learn from Shehnaaz is that it is not only important to know where you come from but to teach generations growing up in cities that village life is just as important, successful, healthy and effective in today's world. Thank you #ShehnaazGill. You do great things but differently." ravinder Kaur "A person who knows where they are from, what their roots are, will always grow bigger and go higher in their life. Shehnaaz you are one of them, simple, pure and down to earth. Full of love, so so proud of you." Mohsin Syed "Just by seeing SHEHNAAZ mixing freely with her village people brought happiness. She is a pure gem of a person with her simplicity, kindness n being in the way she actually is. God bless her with all the Best in life." Vasavi sekharmantri "Her happiness, sadness, success everything feels so personal. When she smiles automatically a smile comes on my face when she cries I too cry within seconds and I feel proud whenever she achieves something. Love you, Sana. You have earned this love from us."

(Social media posts are unedited)